Statue of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French unveiled

A new bronze statue was unveiled Sunday honoring fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French — on what would have been her 34th birthday.

The fallen officer's mother, Elizabeth French, was overcome with emotion as her daughter's statue was unveiled at Wentworth Park, at 56th and Narragansett avenues in the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

French was 29 when she was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Chicago Lawn in August 2021. Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also seriously wounded in the shooting.

Several groups came together to commission the statue and make sure French's sacrifice is never forgotten.

"Ella took her dog, Bella, to the dog park often, so I know that it makes her happy to be watching over the dogs that will come here to play at the Wentworth Dog Park," said Elizabeth French. "It is truly a wonderful birthday gift for Ella."

Officer French has also been honored with an honorary street renaming, and a scholarship that has been given thousands of dollars to children of Chicago police officers.