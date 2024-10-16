Chicago area trooper given Illinois Medal of Honor after being injured in crash

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois State Trooper Brian Frank was awarded the state's Medal of Honor on Wednesday, an award given to those in law enforcement who have given so much.

Gov. JB Pritzker visited Frank's home in southwest suburban Lemont to award him the Medal of Honor for his bravery and courage.

Frank was recognized for the sacrifice he made while on the job in 2021. He was assisting a driver when a car slammed into his squad car. He survived but remains in a minimally conscious state.

His wife, Lauren, has advocated for Scott's Law, and the state has since expanded the scope of the law, which requires drivers to move over when first responder cars are on the side of the road with hazards or police lights on.

"It means a lot that he not only came and presented the award, but sat with me and Brian, really listened and I'm hoping that together we can find some solutions so that this doesn't happen to another family in the future," said Lauren Frank.

Pritzker met with Frank and his family before presenting him with the award.

"This is one of the bravest families that I know of in the State of Illinois, and of course Brian, a brave trooper who's been through so much," Pritzker said. "So it was an honor to be here to award him the Medal of Honor."

Last year, Frank underwent stem cell therapy in Texas, a costly procedure that isn't covered by insurance.