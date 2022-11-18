Watch CBS News
Local News

First ever State Street Holiday Market opens today

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is another way to buy holiday gifts in the Loop.

The first-ever State Street Holiday Market opens Friday.

The Chicago Loop Alliance tells us the indoor market near State and Monroe will showcase 85 local small businesses.

A majority of the vendors are from underrepresented communities.

The grand opening is happening at 11 a.m.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.