First ever State Street Holiday Market opens today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is another way to buy holiday gifts in the Loop.
The first-ever State Street Holiday Market opens Friday.
The Chicago Loop Alliance tells us the indoor market near State and Monroe will showcase 85 local small businesses.
A majority of the vendors are from underrepresented communities.
The grand opening is happening at 11 a.m.
