State Street Bridge over Chicago River to close for repairs on April 28

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for emergency repairs starting April 28.

The bridge will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians through mid-November.

Crews will remove and replace floor beams, and fix up multiple center lock components of the drawbridge. Officials said crew also will repair viaducts north of the bridge during the project.

State Street Bridge detour information

Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared to use detours to get across the Chicago River:

Northbound vehicular traffic: From northbound State St, detour to westbound Wacker Dr, to northbound Dearborn St, to eastbound Kinzie St, back to northbound State St.

Southbound vehicular traffic: From southbound State St, detour to westbound Kinzie St, to southbound Clark St, to eastbound Wacker Dr, back to southbound State St.

Pedestrians can use Dearborn Street or Wabash Avenue as alternate routes.

Bicyclists can use the existing protected bike lane on Dearborn Street.

CTA buses that use State Street also will be rerouted, but those detours have not yet been finalized.