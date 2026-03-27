State Street Bridge over Chicago River reopens after nearly year-long closure

After nearly a year, the Street Bridge over the Chicago River reopened early Friday morning.

The final phase of emergency repair work on the downtown bridge started back in April 2025.

When the bridge first closed, the repairs were expected to last until mid-November. But they were delayed because additional steel repairs were needed, CDOT said.

The work involved the removal and replacement of floor beams and repairs to center lock components of the drawbridge. Crews have also repaired viaducts north of the bridge during the closure.

Repairs to the State Street viaduct north of the river were completed on Dec. 30.