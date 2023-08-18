State Sen. Willie Preston helps rescue truck driver after rollover crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state lawmaker rescued a truck driver after a crash caused his rig to roll on its side last week in the Ashburn neighborhood.
Sen. Willie Preston (D-Chicago) smashed the truck's windshield, freeing the driver, after the crash last Friday near 79th and Kedzie.
Preston said he wants his experience to be a lesson for anyone who finds themselves witnessing an emergency.
"I really want people, if they can, to stop just recording when they see their fellow man, a fellow human being in distress, and help them out if they can," he said.
