Family of 5 barely survives house explosion in downstate State Park Place, Illinois

A family in downstate Illinois barely survived their house exploding in the middle of the night with no warning.

The Rodriguez family lives in State Park Place, Illinois, just outside St. Louis, Missouri. Around 1 a.m. Monday, an explosion leveled their home.

The family of five plus their two dogs all made it out alive, but barely.

"Based on pure adrenaline. I just was crawling on all fours trying to get out. My door was already like blocked," said 18-year-old Ashley Rodriguez "I was pushing stuff off, and it just burned my fingertips off this hand."

Ashley's back was broken when the roof collapsed on her. Her 11-year-old sister was lucky, and suffered only minor burns. Her 6-year-old brother was pulled from the ashes by her father, who was burned on his arm and neck. Their mother suffered the worst burns on her entire body, and is hospitalized in critical condition. The family said she is due to undergo multiple surgeries.

The state fire marshal is investigating the explosion, but the family said they called the gas company twice in the past six months to reporting a strong smell of gas near their front door.

CNN contributed to this report.