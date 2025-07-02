Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of 5 barely survives house explosion in downstate State Park Place, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A family in downstate Illinois barely survived their house exploding in the middle of the night with no warning.

The Rodriguez family lives in State Park Place, Illinois, just outside St. Louis, Missouri.  Around 1 a.m. Monday, an explosion leveled their home.

The family of five plus their two dogs all made it out alive, but barely.

"Based on pure adrenaline. I just was crawling on all fours trying to get out. My door was already like blocked," said 18-year-old Ashley Rodriguez "I was pushing stuff off, and it just burned my fingertips off this hand."

Ashley's back was broken when the roof collapsed on her. Her 11-year-old sister was lucky, and suffered only minor burns. Her 6-year-old brother was pulled from the ashes by her father, who was burned on his arm and neck. Their mother suffered the worst burns on her entire body, and is hospitalized in critical condition. The family said she is due to undergo multiple surgeries.

The state fire marshal is investigating the explosion, but the family said they called the gas company twice in the past six months to reporting a strong smell of gas near their front door. 

CNN contributed to this report.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.