State investigators found Weiss Hospital lacked supplies, ran "makeshift" ER department, reports say

New details are shedding light on why the federal government revoked Weiss Memorial Hospital's access to Medicare payments last week.

State records obtained by The Sun-Times showed investigators found the Uptown Hospital was using a "makeshift" emergency department in an office building.

Two doctors and a nurse reportedly told state investigators that it was nearly impossible to treat patients there because it lacked medications, oxygen supplies, and monitoring equipment.

The investigation also found that three patients who went to the hospital in June and July did not get the care they needed.

Starting on Aug. 9, Medicare won't pay Weiss for inpatient services, which the hospital reported received over half of its 2023 revenue from the program, according to the Sun-Times.

This is another setback for the hospital, which suffered a major air-conditioning system failure last month, forcing dozens of patients to be transferred to its sister institution, West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.