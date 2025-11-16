Watch CBS News
Staffer robbed at knifepoint at Illinois Sen. Don Harmon's Oak Park office; suspect charged

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
A man was charged with allegedly robbing a woman, who is a staffer to Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, at knifepoint at his office in Oak Park last week.

Harmon's office, in a statement, said the suspect, only described as a man, walked into the office on Friday, Nov. 14, and confronted the staffer with a knife. The worker was not hurt during the robbery.

The office said the suspect was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery. The incident was not believed to be politically motivated.

Harmon, in the statement, said, "I want to thank the Oak Park Police Department for a quick response, and I want to thank my staff for their bravery and unwavering commitment to public service. Their safety is my top priority."

The statement from the office did not say what was taken from the staffer during the robbery.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Oak Park police for more information, but has yet to hear back. 

