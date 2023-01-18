Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 41-year-old man is hurt after being stabbed in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street around 5 a.m.

Police say the victim was arguing with a known woman inside a residence who produced a knife and stabbed him in the left side of the head and neck.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.  

First published on January 18, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.