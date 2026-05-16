Man charged in "unprovoked" stabbing, battery at McHenry, Illinois, hotel, police say

A man was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing and battery at a hotel in McHenry, Illinois, early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, the McHenry Police Department responded to the Hampton Inn, 1555 S. IL Route 31. Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Colin Foster, had attacked and stabbed a 48-year-old man multiple times with a knife.

Police said the suspect also attacked a 38-year-old man.

Officials called the attack "unprovoked" and said there was no connection between Foster and the victims, who were all overnight gusts at the hotel.

Police said the 48-year-old victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

The McHenry Police Department confirmed Foster was charged with one felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery.

He was taken to the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock, Illinois.