St. Sabina hosting final peace walk of the summer in Auburn Gresham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- St. Sabina Church is holding its final peace walk of the summer.

The march begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1210 W. 78th Pl., followed by the Saints Basketball League championship at 9 p.m.

Church members and other activists began gathering every week this summer, demanding an end to violence and senseless killings.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 8:49 AM

