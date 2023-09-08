St. Sabina hosting final peace walk of the summer in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- St. Sabina Church is holding its final peace walk of the summer.
The march begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1210 W. 78th Pl., followed by the Saints Basketball League championship at 9 p.m.
Church members and other activists began gathering every week this summer, demanding an end to violence and senseless killings.
