St. Sabina Church honors teen shot, killed in Chatham neighborhood

Teen killed in Chatham shooting honored by loved ones at St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO (CBS) – Family and friends held a balloon release Friday evening for a teen who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Khalil White-EL, 18, was shot to death Tuesday afternoon, near a McDonalds on South Wabash and 87th Street in Chatham.

Friday's balloon release was held at St. Sabina Church.

White-EL was part of the church's "Strong Futures" program, a program that aims to guide young men and connect them with full time employment.

According to a Facebook post by Fr. Michael Pfleger, White-EL was showing off his uniform for his new job just one day before the shooting.