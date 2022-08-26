Watch CBS News
St. Sabina Church honors teen shot, killed in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Family and friends held a balloon release Friday evening for a teen who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Khalil White-EL, 18, was shot to death Tuesday afternoon, near a McDonalds on South Wabash and 87th Street in Chatham.

Friday's balloon release was held at St. Sabina Church.

White-EL was part of the church's "Strong Futures" program, a program that aims to guide young men and connect them with full time employment.

According to a Facebook post by Fr. Michael Pfleger, White-EL was showing off his uniform for his new job just one day before the shooting.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 6:15 PM

