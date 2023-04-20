Watch CBS News
St. Sabina gives away 400 boxes of food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of boxes of food were handed out to families in need on the city's South Side.

The faith community of St. Sabina hosted the giveaway, which included healthy food, fresh fruit, vegetables, chicken and beef.

"We're trying to do, like we did in the summer, at least once a month, like we've done over the years, is give out food to people who need it," said Father Michael Pfleger. "With Walmart closing, there's less things for people to get to. People have to travel from further distances."

St. Sabina Church estimates it gave away 400 boxes of food on Thursday.

Posted by Father Michael Pfleger on Thursday, April 20, 2023
First published on April 20, 2023 / 6:52 PM

