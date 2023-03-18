St. Patrick's Day parade brings out festive crowd in Crown Point, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- St. Patrick's Day celebrations were going on everywhere Friday night – and in Crown Point, Indiana, the celebration is a tradition that brings out almost the entire town out to party.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman got to experience some of the fun.

Police officers lit up the night sky with lights and sirens. Bagpipers played in the back of a flatbed truck bedecked in green light bulbs. In an homage to a classic film set in Northwest Indiana, one float even featured the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story" - and somebody in Ralphie's bunny suit close behind.

For 15 years now, people have packed the downtown square in Crown Point, in honor of all things green. One youngster wore all green, with a shamrock necklace that lit up.

The Indiana Ballet Theatre has been getting ready for this for weeks.

"We did a lot of practice," said Elijah Brazeau. "It's super-fun, and we all get to spend a lot of time together. It's like in dance, we're like a family."

Despite the freezing temperatures and crazy winds, those we spoke with said they wouldn't miss the parade for anything.

"We're freezing, but we're ready," one man said.

The team at Hub Vintage Boutique and Market also has their own strategy to keep warm as they man a table outside.

"We take turns going in and out," said John Vasquez.

But he said the return of the crowds to Main Street is well worth a numb toe or two.

"They come from all around," Vasquez said. "The whole town of Crown Point's here, and they come around from everywhere."