St. Jerome Catholic-Croatian Church breaks ground on new parish center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic Chicago church broke ground Sunday on a new 6,300 square foot parish center and school gym.

There was a lot of excitement at Saint Jerome Catholic-Croatian Church in Armour Square on the Near South Side.

Saint Jerome's was founded in 1912 by Croatian immigrants.

The new parish center will include a state-of-the-art kitchen, tech-equipped classrooms, meeting spaces and a playground.

The school educates students in kindergarten through eighth grade and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.