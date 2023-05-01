St. Jerome Catholic-Croatian Church breaks ground on new parish center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic Chicago church broke ground Sunday on a new 6,300 square foot parish center and school gym.
There was a lot of excitement at Saint Jerome Catholic-Croatian Church in Armour Square on the Near South Side.
Saint Jerome's was founded in 1912 by Croatian immigrants.
The new parish center will include a state-of-the-art kitchen, tech-equipped classrooms, meeting spaces and a playground.
The school educates students in kindergarten through eighth grade and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.
