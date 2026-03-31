Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Charles, Illinois man accused of taking upskirt videos of 33 women, 2 girls

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A St. Charles, Illinois, man was being held on multiple felony counts Tuesday on allegations that he took upskirt videos of 33 women and two minor girls.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office and Geneva police announced Tuesday that Jascent Harvey, 30, has been charged with two counts of production, six counts of reproduction, and eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, two counts of unauthorized video recording of victims under 18, and 33 more counts of unauthorized video recording.

All of these counts are felonies. Production of child sexual abuse material is a Class X felony.

The state's attorney's office said between June 2023 and September 2025, Harvey used his mobile phone to take video surreptitiously up the skirts of 33 different women and two minor girls.

Harvey was arrested on Oct. 3 of last year, after he was accused of using his phone to record up a woman's skirt at a store in Geneva. Harvey's phones and laptops were searched by investigators, and more unauthorized upskirt videos turned up.

On March 28 of this year, Harvey was charged with 51 new counts. He was brought to Kane County Court for a detention hearing on Monday and ordered held until trial.

A judge found that Harvey was a threat to the safety of the community, authorities said.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue