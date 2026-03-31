St. Charles, Illinois man accused of taking upskirt videos of 33 women, 2 girls

A St. Charles, Illinois, man was being held on multiple felony counts Tuesday on allegations that he took upskirt videos of 33 women and two minor girls.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office and Geneva police announced Tuesday that Jascent Harvey, 30, has been charged with two counts of production, six counts of reproduction, and eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, two counts of unauthorized video recording of victims under 18, and 33 more counts of unauthorized video recording.

All of these counts are felonies. Production of child sexual abuse material is a Class X felony.

The state's attorney's office said between June 2023 and September 2025, Harvey used his mobile phone to take video surreptitiously up the skirts of 33 different women and two minor girls.

Harvey was arrested on Oct. 3 of last year, after he was accused of using his phone to record up a woman's skirt at a store in Geneva. Harvey's phones and laptops were searched by investigators, and more unauthorized upskirt videos turned up.

On March 28 of this year, Harvey was charged with 51 new counts. He was brought to Kane County Court for a detention hearing on Monday and ordered held until trial.

A judge found that Harvey was a threat to the safety of the community, authorities said.