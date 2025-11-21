Illinois man secretly recorded hundreds of upskirt videos since 2017, police say

A man from St. Charles, Illinois, has been charged with secretly recording video up a woman's skirt at a store in Geneva, and police said investigators have uncovered hundreds more similar videos from the past eight years.

Jascent Harvey, 29, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of unauthorized video recording of intimate parts.

Jascent Harvey Geneva Police

Geneva police said he was arrested on Oct. 3, after allegedly using his phone to record video up a woman's skirt without her knowledge at a store in Geneva.

A subsequent review of his phone uncovered more than 400 unauthorized upskirt videos he'd recorded at various locations since 2017, including at:

retail stores, banks, and office buildings in Algonquin, DeKalb, Geneva, Elgin, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles, and Wheaton;

public libraries in Batavia, DeKalb, Elburn, Geneva, St. Charles, North Aurora, West Chicago, Sycamore, and Wheaton; and

government buildings in DeKalb, Elgin and Aurora.

Police were asking women to come forward if they remember interacting with Harvey and believe they could be victims. Potential victims can contact police at PDInvestigations@geneva.il.us.

Harvey made his first court appearance on Oct. 4 and has been released from custody. He is due back in court on Dec. 17.