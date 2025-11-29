Electric Christmas Parade in St. Charles canceled due to winter storm

The City of St. Charles and the St. Charles Business Alliance announced that Saturday's Electric Christmas Parade is canceled due to the conditions brought on by the winter storm.

The parade was planned to step off at 5:30 p.m.

The city said that although the parade is a much-anticipated event every year, they had to make the tough decision to cancel for safety reasons.

"After careful consideration and discussions with the City's Police, Fire, and Public Works departments, maintaining public safety is the foremost concern. Slippery road conditions and additional snow accumulation pose safety risks," a spokesperson for the city said. "We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation as we take the necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety."

The spokesperson said that the parade could not be rescheduled as it would not be possible to secure the proper permits and permissions to close down a major state road by the end of the year.

Other issues include accessing floats, staff, and the more than 80 volunteers to run the event, as well as the unpredictability of the weather if held on another date.

Those still looking to get into the Christmas and holiday spirit can still visit Santa at the 1st Street Plaza every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. until Dec. 21.