St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic school in Prospect Heights, Illinois closing at end of school year

St. Alphonsus Liguori school in Prospect Heights is closing at the end of the school year, officials confirmed Monday.

In a letter to the parish and school community sent Sunday, Father Greg Wojcik told parents the school will in fact close.

The parish and school have been working to stay open for years, but sharply declining enrollment has made their deficit unsustainable, Fr. Wojcik wrote. As such, officials recommended to Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich that the school close, and the cardinal accepted their recommendation.

Fr. Wojcik said they will have counselors at the school this week to assist teachers with discussions in their classrooms and provide support to students as needed. School officials will also help families and teachers find other Catholic schools so they can continue their education or employment.

"We are confident the love for our school will live on in our hearts and the hearts of our alumni for generations to come," Fr. Wojcik wrote.