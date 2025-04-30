Organizations lobby lawmakers in Springfield, Illinois on Asian American Action Day 2025

A coalition of organizations working to uplift and protect Asian American communities went to Springfield, Illinois, Wednesday to lobby lawmakers and hold a rally as part of a day of action.

Grace Pai, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago, spoke with CBS News Chicago about their work and the goals they hope to accomplish today.

This is the 12th year the coalition has traveled to Springfield. This year's theme is "Illinois is a sanctuary for all." The groups are fighting to fund immigrant services, increase access to justice, stablish a cultural religious calendar f the state, fund inclusive history education and protect sanctuary cities.

The groups left Chicago at 6 a.m., will lobby lawmakers for most of the morning and early afternoon, then hold a rally in the state capital rotunda at 2 p.m.