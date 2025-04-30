Watch CBS News
Local News

Organizations lobby lawmakers in Springfield, Illinois on Asian American Action Day 2025

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Organizations lobby lawmakers in Springfield on Asian American Action Day
Organizations lobby lawmakers in Springfield on Asian American Action Day 03:32

A coalition of organizations working to uplift and protect Asian American communities went to Springfield, Illinois, Wednesday to lobby lawmakers and hold a rally as part of a day of action.

Grace Pai, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago, spoke with CBS News Chicago about their work and the goals they hope to accomplish today.

This is the 12th year the coalition has traveled to Springfield. This year's theme is "Illinois is a sanctuary for all." The groups are fighting to fund immigrant services, increase access to justice, stablish a cultural religious calendar f the state, fund inclusive history education and protect sanctuary cities.

The groups left Chicago at 6 a.m., will lobby lawmakers for most of the morning and early afternoon, then hold a rally in the state capital rotunda at 2 p.m.  

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.