First Alert Weather: Spring weather officially here

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a cold and rainy end to April, the first full weekend of May will bring beautiful spring weather.

There will be clouds however and cooler temperatures near the lake, but highs make it to the upper 70s.

Lake breezes will keep temperatures in the lower 70s as we head into the weekend. Clouds and sunshine Saturday in the 70s, and 80s Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible starting late Saturday into Monday. The warmer weather lasts into next week with no major swings in temperatures expected. Looks like we can resume making those outdoor plans.

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 54

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND A FEW CLOUDS, WARM HIGH: 75