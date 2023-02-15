Spring Training about to get underway in Arizona for Chicago Cubs, White Sox

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Baseball is back with Spring Training set to get underway.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris recently arrived in Arizona where he'll be covering both the White Sox and Cubs getting ready for a new season.

While it didn't feel like spring in Arizona where the temperature was only in the 50s on Tuesday, but Wednesday brings the official start of Spring Training with Cubs pitchers and catchers reporting in Mesa.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch.

For the Cubs, there are plenty of new faces after a big offseason of free agency spending signals that they are ready to compete.

It's a different story for the White Sox who are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 which ended with a .500 record. The team has a new manager at the helm in Pedro Grifol who is looking to turn things around.

The sun is not out yet but it is due to come out, and with it, the official beginning of baseball and Spring Training in Arizona.

Baseball has some new rules and old ones sticking around. That includes making the so-called ghost runner, or placed runner, at second base in extra innings a permanent change. That will continue to only be a regular season rule.

They're also limiting the use of position players pitching. To use one, teams will have to be leading by at least 10 runs in the ninth inning or trailing by 8 or more runs at any point in the game. That's in addition to banning the shift, bigger bases and a pitch clock.