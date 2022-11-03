White Sox officially name Pedro Grifol as new manager

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.

Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals, most recently as bench coach. During Grifol's time with the Royals, the team won two American League pennants, and were World Series champions in 2015.

"Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout," said Rick Hahn, White Sox general manager/senior vice president. "He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club."

Grifol also interviewed for Kansas City's managerial opening, but the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro instead.

Before joining the Royals as a hitting coach in 2013, Grifol spent 13 seasons with the Seattle Mariners as a minor league coach and manager, and a scout.

He also spent three seasons managing in Venezuela, leading Cardenales de Lara to the 2013 championship in the Venezuelan Winter League; and one season managing in the Dominican Republic.

Grifol played nine seasons in the minor leagues with the Twins and Mets organizations, but never made it to the major leagues.

Grifol will replace La Russa, who stepped down as White Sox manager in October, citing health reasons.

The White Sox are coming off a disappointing 2022 season that saw them finish with a .500 record, despite beginning the season among the league's favorites to compete for a World Series title.

He guided the White Sox to the AL Central title in 2021, after replacing former manager Rick Renteria, who helped take the team to a Wild Card berth in 2020 before he was fired after the Sox lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Although La Russa already is a Hall of Fame manager, with three World Series titles with the Cardinals and Athletics, he acknowledged the 2022 season with the White Sox was an "unacceptable disappointment."

Despite playing in the weakest division in baseball and beginning the season among the favorites to reach the World Series, the White Sox under La Russa weren't able to overcome a rash of injuries. They spent just eight days in first place and none after April 20. The team initially saw better results under La Russa's interim replacement, Miguel Cairo, but they weren't able to catch the Cleveland Guardians, who surged down the stretch.

Cairo also interviewed for the White Sox managerial opening, along with former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

It's unclear how much of the remaining White Sox coaching staff from 2022 will stay with the team.

According to published reports, Sox third base coach Joe McEwing will not be back, but pitching coach Ethan Katz will return.