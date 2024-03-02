Spring-like weekend in Chicago as warming trend continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warming trend continues in the city.

CBS News Chicago

Morning clouds to start with afternoon sunshine ahead. Highs in the lowermost 60s with lows tonight in the 30s.

CBS News Chicago

Warmer tomorrow in the lower 70s. Clouds increase heading into Monday, but temperatures remain above the norm. Showers and possibly a storm or two late Monday into Tuesday as conditions cool into the 50s.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY:

SUN RETURNS, BREEZY & MILD HIGH: 60

TONIGHT:

MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 38

TOMORROW:

PARTLY SUNNY, WARMER HIGH: 70

CBS News Chicago