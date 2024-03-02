Watch CBS News
Spring-like weekend in Chicago as warming trend continues

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warming trend continues in the city.   

Morning clouds to start with afternoon sunshine ahead. Highs in the lowermost 60s with lows tonight in the 30s.

Warmer tomorrow in the lower 70s. Clouds increase heading into Monday, but temperatures remain above the norm. Showers and possibly a storm or two late Monday into Tuesday as conditions cool into the 50s. 

TODAY: 

SUN RETURNS, BREEZY & MILD HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: 

MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 38

TOMORROW: 

PARTLY SUNNY, WARMER HIGH: 70

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 6:45 AM CST

