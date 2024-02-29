Watch CBS News
Spring-like warmup begins Thursday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warmup is underway with highs spiking to the 70s by the weekend. 

Temperatures go from the teens this morning to the 40s by afternoon. Thursday's highs will be near 48 degrees with breezy conditions and sunshine. 

Warmer temperatures in the 50s arrive Friday with mostly sunny skies. 

Spring-like conditions continue for the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s by Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

