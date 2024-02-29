Spring-like warmup begins Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warmup is underway with highs spiking to the 70s by the weekend.

Temperatures go from the teens this morning to the 40s by afternoon. Thursday's highs will be near 48 degrees with breezy conditions and sunshine.

Warmer temperatures in the 50s arrive Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Spring-like conditions continue for the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s by Sunday.