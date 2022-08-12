Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty showers, Temps low 60s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance to our north may touch off a few spotty sprinkles mainly for our western suburbs this afternoon.
Rain chances this weekend are quite small. A slight shower chance Saturday morning. Scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder are possible Saturday evening and night. Dry and cooler, but cloudy, for Sunday.
The normal high is 83 degrees.
TONIGHT: FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS. LOW 64.
SATURDAY: A 30% SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 82.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.
