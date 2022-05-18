Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty showers, highs in the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggle today with spotty light rain. Our normal high is 71 degrees, but we are stuck in the 50s in most places.

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

Tomorrow warm winds develop and carry temperatures above average, as highs reach the low to mid-80s.

CBS 2

Watching storm chances late-day Friday along our cold front. Cool for the weekend.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 54.

THURSDAY: WARM WINDS. PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. HIGH 85.