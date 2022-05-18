Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty showers, highs in the 50s

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggle today with spotty light rain. Our normal high is 71 degrees, but we are stuck in the 50s in most places. 

highs-so-far-adi-2.png
CBS 2
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS 2
skycast-tonight-1.png
CBS 2

Tomorrow warm winds develop and carry temperatures above average, as highs reach the low to mid-80s.

next-2-days-pm.png
CBS 2

Watching storm chances late-day Friday along our cold front. Cool for the weekend.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-5.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 54.

THURSDAY: WARM WINDS. PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. HIGH 85.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 2:34 PM

