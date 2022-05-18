Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty showers, highs in the 50s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggle today with spotty light rain. Our normal high is 71 degrees, but we are stuck in the 50s in most places.
Tomorrow warm winds develop and carry temperatures above average, as highs reach the low to mid-80s.
Watching storm chances late-day Friday along our cold front. Cool for the weekend.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 54.
THURSDAY: WARM WINDS. PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.
FRIDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. HIGH 85.
