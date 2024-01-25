Pet Rescue Spotlight: PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Thursday, and that's when CBS 2 profiles an animal rescue organization in the Chicago area.

In the Pet Rescue Spotlight, it's Jill Siar with PAWS Chicago with Bryce, a cute 3-month-old Australian Sheppard mix who arrived at PAWS Chicago in a litter of eight.

Originally from Wisconsin, Bryce, his mom, and siblings are now getting checked out at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center.

The precious pup is available for adoption along with many other dogs and cats.

PAWS Chicago is hosting a Big Love Adoption Event this weekend. It's a special happening that shines a light on bigger dogs. They can be harder to home because not everyone can take in a big dog.

Adoptions will be half off for adult dogs 40 pounds or more.

And if you're hungry for something more, there's the Slice to Meet You Event.

It's the PAWS Chicago three-month campaign fundraiser with Piece Pizza where every specialty pie ordered by a celebrity chef through April 9 will result in a $50 match directly to PAWS Chicago.

According to Siar, for January's fundraiser, the celebrity chef is Barry Sorkin of Hot Doug's. The owner of Piece Pizza has also put together four more matches to raise money for the pet rescue organization.

It's a fun way people can give back to PAWS, just by eating pizza.

Visit the PAWS Chicago website for more details on these events and to find out how to donate or give one of these precious pets a forever home.