Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here; Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift top trends

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spotify Wrapped, the annual list of what users loved most, dropped on the music streaming platform Wednesday.

It was a big year, unsurprisingly, for Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally in 2022, with more than 18.5 billion streams and nearly 61 million monthly listeners, according to Spotify data. The second most-streamed artist was Taylor Swift, followed by Drake.

However, the most popular feature on Twitter was users sharing their own "listening personality" and favorite artists, based on their usage this year.

Spotify Wrapped develops a user's "listening personality with four metrics:

1) Does the listener play artists over and over (familiarity) or sample new music (exploration)?

2) Does the listener play tracks on repeat (loyalty) and not (variety)?

3) Does the listener play new music (newness) or long-time favorites (timelessness)?

4) Does the listener prefer popular artists (commonality) or dive deeper for music that is less well known (uniqueness)?

"Your listening personality is a new feature that not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste, bringing a whole new layer of personalization and insight to the entire 'Wrapped' experience," according to the Spotify website.

Using that, Spotify assigns 16 possible personalities: The Adventurer, The Early Adopter, The Deep Diver, The Devotee, The Replayer, The Connoisseur, The Maverick, The Fan Clubber, The Top Charter, The Enthusiast, The Time Traveler, The Musicologist, The Nomad, The Voyager, The Jukeboxer and The Specialist.

The streaming service also released some data on the most popular trends on the Spotify platform.

The most streamed songs worldwide:

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Heat Waves' by Glass Animals

"STAY" (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI

"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny, featuring Chenco Corleone

"Titi Me Pregunto" by Bad Bunny

Among podcasts, 'The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular, followed by "Call Her Daddy."