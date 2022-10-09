Harry Styles kicks off Chicago residency after pulling the plug on Thursday's opening night gig

Harry Styles kicks off Chicago residency after pulling the plug on Thursday's opening night gig

Harry Styles kicks off Chicago residency after pulling the plug on Thursday's opening night gig

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pop superstary Harry Styles kicked off his Chicago residency Saturday night after pulling the plug on Thurday's opening night gig.

Fans who lined up early and were denied the music Thursday were out in feathers and dark colors waiting for the Styles show.

StudHub tickets Saturday night were starting around $300.

For the die hards, the waiting and the spending were not a problem.

He is taking over the United Center all week with five more shows by next Saturday.