Special Olympics summer games kick off in Eckersall Stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of athletes enjoyed picture perfect weather on Monday as they kicked off the Special Olympics.

Long jump, shot put, races and more are all part of the Special Olympics Illinois regional games taking place in Chicago through Wednesday.

About 1,800 athletes are competing at Eckersall Stadium in the South Chicago neighborhood; being cheered on by coaches, volunteers and family members.

The athletes have been training for eight weeks; some of them trying sports for the first time.

"I decided to try long jump. So I never tried something before, so I got to learn something new," said athlete Susie Cruz.

"It's a great day, and we'll be out here all week if anybody wants to come out. It's just a great day for Chicago," said Jim "Skinny" Sheahan, with Special Children's Charities.

This week's gold medal winners will move on to the state level, competing in the summer games next month at Illinois State University.