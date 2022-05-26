Watch CBS News
Spa in Park Ridge collecting gently used clothes for residents displaced by condo fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's an effort to gather gently used clothes for nearly 200 residents chased from their homes by a fire in Park Ridge.

The fire in a condo building started around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Five people including a firefighter were injured.

Investigation into the fire Is ongoing - but it is believed to be accidental.

If you would like to donate your gently used clothing for the residents, donations can be dropped off at "Beautifully New" on 600 W. Talcott Rd. in Park Ridge.

