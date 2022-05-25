Watch CBS News
Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

By Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. 

Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.

After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. 

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. 

Officials said the building is a total loss and all of the residents, around 200 people, are displaced. 

Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

