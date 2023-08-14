Southwest Airlines workers rallying outside corporate party

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Southwest Airlines flight attendants and pilots plan to picket outside of a Southwest corporate party in Chicago.

Flight attendants said they're demanding a new contract for improved pay and working conditions. A union for pilots said they've been bargaining for more than three years and haven't secured a contract yet.

Unions for both groups are holding an informational picket to show they are fed up with Southwest's leadership.

City and state leaders are also expected to join them along with SAG SAFTRA leaders.

The corporate party is Monday evening at Gallagher Way.