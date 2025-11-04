Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas clips bus at O'Hare Airport

A Southwest Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas clipped a bus Tuesday afternoon while taxiing at O'Hare International Airport.

"The lower portion of the right wingtip on Southwest Airlines Flight 2176 came into contact with a bus operating near the gate area" at O'Hare, a Southwest spokesperson said.

No one was injured, and the plane sustained only minor damage before returning to the gate.

Southwest said passengers will be flown to Las Vegas on a different plane.

The airline said it was working with local authorities in Chicago to investigate the cause of the collision.