'It's a little bit to be expected': Southwest Airlines passengers wait hours, some even days, to get their flight

Southwest Airlines passengers wait hours, some even days, to get their flight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is causing some post-Christmas chaos for travelers trying to get home after the holidays.

It's especially challenging for people flying Southwest Airlines. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International Airport and to call it a mess would be an understatement.

"I travel quite a bit, and this is a first on a lot of levels," said one passenger.

The wait to reach the airline help desk is lasting longer than some flights. The lines at Midway are made up of people stuck with the same story.

"This looks like about a two-hour or two-and-a-half hour wait," added another passenger.

"When I got here to the airport and I checked the departure board and it said 'canceled,'" lamented a passenger.

"Unfortunately, this morning, I got a cancelation," said a passenger.

"Third canceled flight in the last two days," echoed another passenger.

Southwest blames cancelations on the lingering effects of winter storms and issues with connecting flight crews to their schedules.

"It's a little bit to be expected at this time of the year, especially given the bad storm that we just experienced," said another passenger.

Some are understanding, but most are tired of standing in a line that may get them nowhere. The late Christmas wish at Midway is for things to get moving.

"It affects you. Being in an airport all day, it does affect you."