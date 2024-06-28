South suburban Chicago residents not pleased at all with record-high property taxes

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Record-high property taxes are hitting homeowners in the south suburbs of Chicago—after a reassessment was conducted in those communities.

Some property owners in south suburban Dixmoor are going to see their tax bill more than double—and those residents are beyond frustrated.

"It's pricing everyone out of their homes right now," said Corey Campbell.

Campbell has owned his house in Dixmoor for the past four years. He said homeownership has been a joy, but the costs that come with it most assuredly are not.

"I went couple years ago with a couple thousand extra in my pocket a month—now it's down to a couple a hundred," he said.

Campbell is among the homeowners in this community who are going to see their property taxes soar. A reassessment done by the Cook County Assessor's office has led to the increases along with levies in various communities for things like schools, libraries, and parks.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas created a research team to do an analysis of 2023 tax bills.

"In most of the southwest suburbs, bills are up approximately 17%," said Pappas. "But in 13 of the 15 suburbs [in which taxes increased], bills are up 30%. Those 13 are all African American."

In Dixmoor and nearby Phoenix, the median tax bill has more than doubled.

If there are vacant businesses in a community and unsold homes on a block, the remaining property owners will have the burden of having their taxes increased because of that. Pappas explained to CBS 2 earlier this week that many south suburban communities have seen their business district hollowed out.

"That's pretty scary, and I think that's unfortunate to any homeowner," said Campbell.

He said homeowners being forced to pick up the slack after businesses and neighbors leave is "just setting up all residents for failure."

Tax bills are being mailed out to property owners on July 2 and are due Aug. 1. Those needing a payment plan can find information on the Cook County Treasurer website.