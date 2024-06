Property taxes arrive in July for Cook County residents

Property taxes arrive in July for Cook County residents

Property taxes arrive in July for Cook County residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County property taxes are arriving on time, and residents can view their bills online starting July 2.

They're being sent out that same week. The second installment for tax year 2023 is due August 1.

This marks the first time in two years that Cook County officials have mailed both installments for a property tax year on time.