South Side shooting: Man, 41, found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed on the city's South Side Thursday night.

Police said around 11:37 p.m., the 41-year-old victim was found, in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

No arrests were made.