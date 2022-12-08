South Side shooting leaves man critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded following a shooting on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of East 28th Street.

Police said the victim, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was on the sidewalk when a gray SUV approached.

Two unknown men exited the vehicle and argued with the victim before firing shots.

The victim was shot in the temple, leg and calf and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects got back into the SUV and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No other injuries or damages were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.