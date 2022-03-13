Watch CBS News

South Side Irish Parade returns for the first time in two years

/ CBS Chicago

South Side Irish Parade returns Sunday following two year hiatus 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) – The St. Patrick's Day festivities isn't over yet. The South Side Irish Parade returns Sunday afternoon.

The parade will step off at noon from 103rd and Western and will march through 115th and Western. 

The event is back after being sidelined for two years due to COVID.

The South Side is the largest community-based St. Patrick's Day parade outside of Ireland.

This year's theme celebrates educators with teachers representing ten schools across the area who will share the honor of grand marshal.

First published on March 13, 2022 / 7:29 AM

First published on March 13, 2022 / 7:29 AM

