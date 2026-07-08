South Side house music beach crawl boosts businesses and community spirit

A South Side beach crawl set to the sounds of Chicago's very own house music was a boon for small businesses and a spirit booster for the community Wednesday evening.

House music was birthed in Chicago, and on this warm, clear summer night the house vibes took over as music lovers packed beaches from 31st to 95th Streets for a rhythmic two-step and groove.

The beats echoed down the lakefront as the pulse got hips moving, feet shuffling and arms waving, no matter the age.

"The beat and camaraderie, the community, it's something about growing up here in Chicago," said Mark Morgan.

"It gets into your bones and it's universal, so everyone enjoys it," said Mack Pullman.

House Club Tours produced the beach crawl, featuring six venues, 21 DJs and four live performers including house legend Opal Staples. Special air conditioned buses were brought in to bring the house heads from beach to beach, where the dancing never topped.

But besides bringing together music lovers, the crawl aimed to bring a boost to local small businesses who, organizers said, have taken a hit this summer from a cooler start to summer that's resulted in lower foot traffic.

"It's about the crawl," said organizer Dana Divine. "You don't want to get there too fast, there's only six miles from 31st to 95th. You're going to get there soon enough, so take your time and crawl. You get to enjoy each spot and patronize each location."

This event started more than a decade ago as a pub crawl, but this year organizers decided it was time to crawl along Chicago's beautiful lakefront. And it did not disappoint those who came out.

"If someone lives in Chicago there's no reason they should leave it to go on vacation," Morgan said. "The best things are here in summer."

And the house beach crawl is added to that list.