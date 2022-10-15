South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday.
The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.
The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.
They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
