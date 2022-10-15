Watch CBS News
Local News

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

/ CBS Chicago

CICS Wrightwood Elementary surprising families with free food
CICS Wrightwood Elementary surprising families with free food 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday.

The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.

The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.

They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 

First published on October 15, 2022 / 9:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.