South Shore Line fares from Indiana to Chicago increasing July 1

A previously approved fare increase takes effect on the first day of July for riders on the Indiana commuter train. It is the first fare increase in seven years, the agency said.

Fares are increasing 10% rounded to the nearest quarter. So, for example,  a one-way ride from Hegewisch to Zone 1 will increase from $6.25 to $7, and to Zone 2 from $5.50 to $6.25, or from South Bend to Zone 1 will increase from $14.25 to $15.75.

Click here to see a full listing of new fare costs for single rides and multi-ride packs and passes.

The South Shore Line said as part of the increase, they are enhancing discounts on multi-ride tickets for frequent travelers. A 10-ride ticket discount will go from 5% to 10%, and a 25-ride ticket discount will go from 10% to 20%. A monthly ticket comes with 33% savings based on a 21-day work month, the agency said.

