Shots fired into parked car, killing man in South Deering

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car in South Deering Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:46 a.m., in the 2900 block of East 126th Street.

Police said the victim, 39, was in the driver's seat of a parked car when an unknown suspect opened fire.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.