Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired into parked car, killing man in South Deering

/ CBS Chicago

Multiple shots strikes, kills man inside parked car in South Deering
Multiple shots strikes, kills man inside parked car in South Deering 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car in South Deering Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:46 a.m., in the 2900 block of East 126th Street.

Police said the victim, 39, was in the driver's seat of a parked car when an unknown suspect opened fire.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.