3 wounded in shooting in South Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

Three people were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. as three teens were near the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Exchange Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and thigh, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and arm, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday night. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

