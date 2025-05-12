Watch CBS News
Cash registers stolen from South Barrington, Illinois businesses dumped in Chicago

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after half a dozen cash registers stolen from businesses in South Barrington, Illinois were dumped in an empty lot behind a residence in the city.

Chicago police said they were called to the 900 block of West 37th Place in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood around 5 a.m. for a report about the registers.

Police confirmed the registers were stolen from businesses in South Barrington, but did not offer further details. A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS News Chicago that he saw four men take the cash registers and slamming them down onto the ground as far as they could to break them open, before going through the debris and pulling things out.

Police said a black Hyundai sedan was seen fleeing the area in an unknown direction after the registers were smashed open.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. 

