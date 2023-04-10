Source IDed in petroleum smell and orange puddles found in Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a story you saw first here on CBS 2.

Some relief could be coming to neighbors in Oak Park, who have been dealing with a foul smell. You may remember an unknown orange substance that showed up in several backyards and smelled like petroleum.

No one was quite sure what it was, and neighbors wanted the people living in the home they thought it was coming from, to take care of it.

New video shows crews removing an old heating oil tank from that home. Neighbors said they suspect it's the source of the smell.

