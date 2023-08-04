Watch CBS News
Soulful Chicago Book Fair coming Saturday in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Soulful Chicago Book Fair opens on Saturday in Woodlawn.

Dozens of authors, poets, and scholars will be on hand, with hundreds of books and novels from Black writers.

Event organizers said the Soulful Book Fair has grown since it started in 2018, and they had to move it to a new location.

This year it will be held at Apostolic Church of God campus, at 63rd and Dorchester, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

